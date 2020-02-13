0xcert Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 310.2% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $211,608.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

