$1.01 EPS Expected for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 169,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

