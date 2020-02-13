$1.03 EPS Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

NYSE:WAB opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. CNB Bank boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.