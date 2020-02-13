$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.17. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

