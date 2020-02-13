$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.09. Danaher posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.42. 2,484,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 229,851 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 83.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.