$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Carvana posted sales of $584.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Carvana by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.