$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

DPZ stock opened at $281.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.26. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,842,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,681,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

