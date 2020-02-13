$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

CXO opened at $79.14 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,166,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

