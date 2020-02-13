$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $360,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $345,464. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1,406.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $64.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

