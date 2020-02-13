$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EGP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 203,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 197,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $19,430,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,853. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.82. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

