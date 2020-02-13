$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $2.36. Dover posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 581,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,791. Dover has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

