-$1.61 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($1.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.86). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

