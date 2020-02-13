$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.53. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $10.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

