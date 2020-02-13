$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $198.72 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

