$1.87 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.27. 1,081,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

