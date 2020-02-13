$1.87 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.80. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $189.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

