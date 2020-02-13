$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

