10,074 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.