10,114 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $67,282,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 140,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,426 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. William Blair downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

