10,255 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,639,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,718,000 after buying an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $124.63. 418,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.