105,828 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 157,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 8,172,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The firm has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

