10,978 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Dollar General makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.