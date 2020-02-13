11,330 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.63. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.