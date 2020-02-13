11,373 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

