$118.95 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $118.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $124.50 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $78.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $423.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $428.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $542.40 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $563.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRPL opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $280.30 million, a PE ratio of -101.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

