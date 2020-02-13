11,875 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,988,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after buying an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

CNI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 138,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,471. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.