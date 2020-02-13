11,908 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 2,721,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,743. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

