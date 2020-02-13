119,379 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. Franklin Resources comprises approximately 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,937. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

