12,341 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 58,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,968. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

