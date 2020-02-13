12,522 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $95.03. 11,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

