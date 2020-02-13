133,073 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 250,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 853,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 418,746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,869,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

