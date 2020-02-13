14,727 Shares in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Oshkosh makes up 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

