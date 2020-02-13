1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises makes up approximately 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,472,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUS opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

