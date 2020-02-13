1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,519 Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Norbord comprises 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Norbord at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSB opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Norbord Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

