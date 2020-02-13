1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 176.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. US Concrete accounts for about 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of US Concrete worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $4,322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 13.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $30,558. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $661.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

