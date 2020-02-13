1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up approximately 2.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Granite Construction worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Granite Construction by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Granite Construction by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 590,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Granite Construction news, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $76,966.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GVA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

