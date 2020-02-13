1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 47,199 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,199 shares during the period. BioDelivery Sciences International accounts for approximately 4.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $471.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $54,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,237,681 shares of company stock worth $38,164,336 over the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

