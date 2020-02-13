1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the period. Parsley Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of PE opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

