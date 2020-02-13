1492 Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Centerstate Bank comprises approximately 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Centerstate Bank worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 201.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

