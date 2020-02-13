1492 Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for 4.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 127.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 363,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $160,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,455.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,401 shares of company stock worth $8,004,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $34.53 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,455.96 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

