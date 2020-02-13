1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 120.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,221 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SM Energy worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of SM stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.