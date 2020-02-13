1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,469 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Boingo Wireless makes up approximately 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

