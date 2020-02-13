1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,507 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.