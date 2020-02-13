1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 7,219 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 5.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in RingCentral by 74.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 85,912 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,797,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 26.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 73,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,726 shares of company stock worth $36,708,328. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $235.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.42 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $236.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from to in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.