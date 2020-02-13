1492 Capital Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Dynatrace comprises about 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DT opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.