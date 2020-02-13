1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Methode Electronics accounts for about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

MEI opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.54. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

