15,507 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 180,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.