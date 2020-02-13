16,084 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.26. 1,996,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,755. Visa Inc has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.76. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.