16,122 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $294.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,163. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.04 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day moving average of $275.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

