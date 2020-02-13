$166.50 Million in Sales Expected for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to announce sales of $166.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the highest is $167.50 million. Balchem reported sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full-year sales of $643.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $644.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $709.35 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Balchem.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Balchem has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Balchem by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

